Dr. Sarah Sprouse, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sarah Sprouse, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Dr. Sprouse works at
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Virginia Mason Medical Center100 NE Gilman Blvd # F, Issaquah, WA 98027 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Female
- 1144529678
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Dr. Sprouse has seen patients for Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sprouse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
