Dr. Sarah Stanescu, MD
Overview of Dr. Sarah Stanescu, MD
Dr. Sarah Stanescu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Warner Robins, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Stanescu works at
Dr. Stanescu's Office Locations
Physicians for Women PC1021 N Houston Rd, Warner Robins, GA 31093 Directions (478) 922-9944
Houston Medical Center1601 Watson Blvd, Warner Robins, GA 31093 Directions (478) 922-9944
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She was thorough and took time to listen ..and answered questions. Showed sensitivity and I like her very much. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Sarah Stanescu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1811330707
Education & Certifications
- MERCER UNIVERSITY
Dr. Stanescu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stanescu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stanescu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stanescu has seen patients for Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stanescu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanescu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanescu.
