Dr. Sarah Steele-Killeen, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
Dr. Sarah Steele-Killeen, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Salem, VA. They completed their fellowship with West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine

Dr. Steele-Killeen works at Blue Ridge Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine in Salem, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Blue Ridge Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine Plc.
    3 POPLAR AVE, Salem, VA 24153 (540) 387-9090

Arthritis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Difficulty With Walking
Arthritis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Difficulty With Walking

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Optima Health
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Feb 14, 2022
    I was so impressed with everything about my first visit. Dr Steel-Killeen makes Chiropractors seem like cavemen. I would reccomment her to everyone!
    Corinth Treadway — Feb 14, 2022
    About Dr. Sarah Steele-Killeen, DO

    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    • English
    • 1235183195
    • West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Truman State University
    • Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
    Dr. Sarah Steele-Killeen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steele-Killeen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Steele-Killeen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Steele-Killeen works at Blue Ridge Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine in Salem, VA. View the full address on Dr. Steele-Killeen’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Steele-Killeen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steele-Killeen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steele-Killeen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steele-Killeen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

