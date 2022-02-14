Dr. Sarah Steele-Killeen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steele-Killeen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Steele-Killeen, DO
Overview
Dr. Sarah Steele-Killeen, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Salem, VA. They completed their fellowship with West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Steele-Killeen works at
Locations
Blue Ridge Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine Plc.3 POPLAR AVE, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 387-9090
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Gateway Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicare
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
I was so impressed with everything about my first visit. Dr Steel-Killeen makes Chiropractors seem like cavemen. I would reccomment her to everyone!
About Dr. Sarah Steele-Killeen, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- English
- 1235183195
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Truman State University
- Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Steele-Killeen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
