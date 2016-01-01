Overview of Dr. Sarah Stelma, MD

Dr. Sarah Stelma, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Stelma works at Advanced Foot Ankle Surgeons Corp. in Cedar Knolls, NJ with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.