Dr. Stelma accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarah Stelma, MD
Overview of Dr. Sarah Stelma, MD
Dr. Sarah Stelma, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Stelma works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Stelma's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Foot Ankle Surgeons Corp.218 Ridgedale Ave Ste 101, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Directions (973) 538-7700
-
2
Children's Hospital Los Angeles4650 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 361-2142Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stelma?
About Dr. Sarah Stelma, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1013394519
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stelma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stelma works at
Dr. Stelma has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stelma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stelma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stelma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.