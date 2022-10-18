Dr. Sarah Streett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Streett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Streett, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Streett, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Streett works at
Locations
Stanford University Medical Center450 Broadway St, Redwood City, CA 94063 Directions (650) 736-5555Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have no idea why anyone would give Dr. Streett a bad review. As far as I am concerned she walks on water Despite other issues with Stanford Healthcare I will never leave because of Dr. Streett!
About Dr. Sarah Streett, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1275611014
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hosp
- Stanford Hosp
- Stanford Hosp
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
Dr. Streett works at
Dr. Streett has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Streett. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3.
