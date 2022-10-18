Overview

Dr. Sarah Streett, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Streett works at STANFORD UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER in Redwood City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.