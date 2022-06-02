Dr. Sarah Sung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Sung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Sung, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO.
Dr. Sung works at
Locations
-
1
The Polyclinic Downtown509 Olive Way Ste 200, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (206) 860-4691
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sung?
Dr. Sung is very professional, personable, and genuinely caring for her patients. She does not rush you out the door. Spends time with the patient and answers all questions they might have.
About Dr. Sarah Sung, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1609046911
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sung works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sung. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.