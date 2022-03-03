Dr. Sarah Swafford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swafford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Swafford, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sarah Swafford, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dalton, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Mercer University / School of Medicine.
Dr. Swafford works at
Choi Eye Institute P.c.1107 Memorial Dr Ste 102, Dalton, GA 30720 Directions (706) 529-8710
- 2 475 Reed Rd Ste 104, Dalton, GA 30720 Directions (706) 529-8710
Dalton Family Practice PC1114 Professional Blvd, Dalton, GA 30720 Directions (706) 278-0138
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Swafford is an excellent psychiatrist. She is easy to speak to, she has a great bedside manner, and she is not judgemental. She is very approachable, and she seems genuinely concerned about her patients.
- Psychiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1841545183
- Mercer University / School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Dr. Swafford has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swafford has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swafford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swafford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swafford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.