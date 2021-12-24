See All Pediatricians in New York, NY
Dr. Sarah Taber, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sarah Taber, MD

Dr. Sarah Taber, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Rheumatology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Taber works at Rheumatology in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Taber's Office Locations

    Hospital for Special Surgery
    535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 606-1151
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Low Back Pain
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Recurrent Fever Chevron Icon
Scurvy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 24, 2021
    Dr. Taber is an extremely kind, warm, and knowledgeable doctor. She has a genuine interest in connecting with her patients and helping them feel comfortable.
    — Dec 24, 2021
    About Dr. Sarah Taber, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1023383726
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    • NYU Langone Medical Center
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    • Pediatric Rheumatology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarah Taber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Taber has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Taber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

