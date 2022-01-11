Dr. Sarah Takimoto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Takimoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Takimoto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sarah Takimoto, MD
Dr. Sarah Takimoto, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Denver, CO.
Dr. Takimoto works at
Dr. Takimoto's Office Locations
-
1
Anna R Horn, Np4600 Hale Pkwy Ste 400, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0925
-
2
Midtown Obstetrics and Gynecology - West Highlands4330 W 37th Ave, Denver, CO 80212 Directions (303) 963-0926Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Takimoto?
Dr. Takimoto, Wow! Yes. That’s the word you wanna hear and say. She delivered my baby via emergency c-section successfully and smoothly. Such a passionate and knowledgeable Dr. I wish I could have known you earlier. My husband and I promise to ourselves if we ever conceived again with God’s grace, we will go to you and make you our Provider. Despite my anxiety and nervousness after 26hours of labor, Dr. Takimoto explained my risk and benefits for the next hours after my water broke in a very calmed manner. I can’t explained enough. She handled the situation really well on top of my panic episodes. She handles it like we were her family and that is something engraved in our hearts. Thanks for making my birth story worth telling to people at the end. Looking forward to see you in the future.
About Dr. Sarah Takimoto, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1275948028
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Takimoto accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Takimoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Takimoto works at
Dr. Takimoto has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Takimoto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Takimoto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Takimoto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Takimoto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Takimoto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.