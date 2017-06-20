Overview of Dr. Sarah Temkin, MD

Dr. Sarah Temkin, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Johns Hopkins Hospital and VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.



Dr. Temkin works at Kelly Gynecologic Oncology Service in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Open and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.