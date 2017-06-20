Dr. Sarah Temkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Temkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Temkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sarah Temkin, MD
Dr. Sarah Temkin, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Johns Hopkins Hospital and VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.
Dr. Temkin works at
Dr. Temkin's Office Locations
Kelly Gynecologic Oncology Service601 N Caroline St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-8240Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
The Cancer Survivorship Program2003 Medical Pkwy Ste 301, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (443) 481-3356
Anne Arundel Health Care Services Inc.2000 Medical Pkwy, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (443) 481-6699Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
I traveled 3 hours from Charlotte, NC to Richmond, VA, for a second opinion from Dr. Temkin. Well worth the drive! My oncologist strongly recommended I begin a 2nd regimen of chemotherapy after reviewing slightly enlarged lymph nodes on my scan. He was positive it was a recurrence. Dr. Temkin advised me to wait 3 months and retake the scan. She felt it might be inflammation. She was 100% correct. After 3 months, my oncologist declared me in remission. Thank You Dr. Temkin!!!!!
About Dr. Sarah Temkin, MD
- Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1497783815
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
