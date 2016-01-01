Dr. Sarah Thornton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thornton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Thornton, MD
Overview of Dr. Sarah Thornton, MD
Dr. Sarah Thornton, MD is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neuro-Ophthalmology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Thornton's Office Locations
Dept of Neuro-Ophthamology840 Walnut St Ste 930, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 928-3130
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Sarah Thornton, MD
- Neuro-Ophthalmology
- 7 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Institute
- Tufts Medical Center
- READING HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CENTER
- Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University
- Ophthalmology
