Dr. Sarah Todd, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sarah Todd, MD
Dr. Sarah Todd, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Huntsville, AL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Todd's Office Locations
- 1 2004 Airport Rd Sw, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 888-5437
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Todd is a very personable, warm and highly skilled pediatrician.
About Dr. Sarah Todd, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1396066858
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Todd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Todd accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Todd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Todd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Todd.
