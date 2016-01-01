Overview

Dr. Sarah S Torregiani, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Union Hospital Of Cecil County.



Dr. Torregiani works at Oak Street Health Aramingo in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.