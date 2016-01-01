Dr. Sarah S Torregiani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torregiani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah S Torregiani, MD
Dr. Sarah S Torregiani, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Union Hospital Of Cecil County.
Dr. Torregiani works at
Oak Street Health Aramingo3621 Aramingo Ave # C5, Philadelphia, PA 19134 Directions (215) 602-7559
Oak Street Health Jefferson Village11260 E Jefferson Ave, Detroit, MI 48214 Directions (313) 331-6984
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1891774980
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University Thomas Jefferson University
- Nephrology
- Christiana Hospital
- Union Hospital Of Cecil County
Dr. Torregiani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Torregiani accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torregiani works at
Dr. Torregiani has seen patients for Hyperkalemia and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Torregiani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Torregiani speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Torregiani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torregiani.
