Dr. Sarah Trampota, MD

Pain Medicine
3.7 (26)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sarah Trampota, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Trampota works at Advantage Pain Management in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advantage Pain Management
    4242 E Southcross Blvd Ste 8, San Antonio, TX 78222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 359-6000
  2. 2
    4243 E Southcross Blvd Ste 201, San Antonio, TX 78222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 359-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Cervical Disc Degeneration
Cervical Radiculopathy
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacroilitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 10, 2021
    I have been seeing Dr. Trampota for 6 years. I had seen numerous Doctors for back pain. She examined me and discussed my treatment options. After some attempts to find relief from my back pain we both made the decision to perform surgery on my back to install a stimulator. I am extremely happy that I live without back pain now. I no longer have to take any pain medication.
    Cynthia Nickerson — Jun 10, 2021
    About Dr. Sarah Trampota, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1043491970
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarah Trampota, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trampota is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trampota has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trampota works at Advantage Pain Management in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Trampota’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Trampota. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trampota.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trampota, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trampota appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

