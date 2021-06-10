Dr. Sarah Trampota, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trampota is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Trampota, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Trampota, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Trampota works at
Locations
Advantage Pain Management4242 E Southcross Blvd Ste 8, San Antonio, TX 78222 Directions (210) 359-6000
- 2 4243 E Southcross Blvd Ste 201, San Antonio, TX 78222 Directions (210) 359-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Trampota for 6 years. I had seen numerous Doctors for back pain. She examined me and discussed my treatment options. After some attempts to find relief from my back pain we both made the decision to perform surgery on my back to install a stimulator. I am extremely happy that I live without back pain now. I no longer have to take any pain medication.
About Dr. Sarah Trampota, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043491970
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trampota accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trampota has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trampota works at
Dr. Trampota speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Trampota. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trampota.
