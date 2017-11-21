Dr. Treter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarah Treter, MD
Overview of Dr. Sarah Treter, MD
Dr. Sarah Treter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They graduated from Drexel University and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Dr. Treter's Office Locations
Westmoreland County Cardiology44 S Washington Ave, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 689-1335
Excela Health Quickcare LLC8775 Norwin Ave, Irwin, PA 15642 Directions (724) 765-1163
Latrobe Area Hospital1 Mellon Way, Latrobe, PA 15650 Directions (724) 689-1335
Westmoreland Regional Hospital532 W Pittsburgh St, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 689-0090
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Frick Hospital
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- UPMC
I was very pleased with my experience with Dr. Treter. She genuinely cares about her patients, takes the time to let you know what is going on with your health and what to expect with treatment. My surgical results were better than I could have hoped for, and the follow-up visit solidified my belief that she truly cares about her patients. I would highly recommend Dr. Treter for your general surgery needs.
About Dr. Sarah Treter, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University
Dr. Treter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
