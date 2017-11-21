Overview of Dr. Sarah Treter, MD

Dr. Sarah Treter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They graduated from Drexel University and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.



Dr. Treter works at Excela Health General Surgery in Greensburg, PA with other offices in Irwin, PA and Latrobe, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.