Dr. Sarah Troxel, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (9)
Map Pin Small Anchorage, AK
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sarah Troxel, MD

Dr. Sarah Troxel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Providence Alaska Medical Center.

Dr. Troxel works at Troxel Sarah C MD in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Troxel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Providence Medical Office
    3340 Providence Dr Ste 363, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 562-6886

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Providence Alaska Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Localized Fat Deposits
Skin Cancer
Breast Hypoplasia
Localized Fat Deposits
Skin Cancer
Breast Hypoplasia

Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 22, 2019
    I had a breast reduction and arm lift done by Dr Troxel in December 2018. I could not be happier with my results and care given to me by her and her staff. I was a tough case as I had a 52G bust size and then lost 146 pounds. I was then a 34G, and had extremely sagging breasts. Dr Troxel was able to reduce their size to a 34C and tighten the skin. For the first time in 20 years my breast are not causing me pain and I love how they look. My arms had “batwing” skin from my extreme weight loss, an
    Amy in North Pole — Apr 22, 2019
    About Dr. Sarah Troxel, MD

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    35 years of experience
    • 35 years of experience
    English
    • English
    1588780860
    • 1588780860
    Education & Certifications

    DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
    • DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
    Plastic Surgery
    • Plastic Surgery
