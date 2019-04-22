Dr. Sarah Troxel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Troxel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Troxel, MD
Overview of Dr. Sarah Troxel, MD
Dr. Sarah Troxel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. Troxel works at
Dr. Troxel's Office Locations
Providence Medical Office3340 Providence Dr Ste 363, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 562-6886
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I had a breast reduction and arm lift done by Dr Troxel in December 2018. I could not be happier with my results and care given to me by her and her staff. I was a tough case as I had a 52G bust size and then lost 146 pounds. I was then a 34G, and had extremely sagging breasts. Dr Troxel was able to reduce their size to a 34C and tighten the skin. For the first time in 20 years my breast are not causing me pain and I love how they look. My arms had “batwing” skin from my extreme weight loss, an
About Dr. Sarah Troxel, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1588780860
Education & Certifications
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Troxel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Troxel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Troxel works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Troxel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.
