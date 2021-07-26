Overview

Dr. Sarah Uddin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University School Of Medicine|St. Georges University SOM and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Uddin works at Advanced Neurology Center LLC in Bridgewater, NJ with other offices in Freehold, NJ and Somerville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.