Dr. Sarah Uvaydov, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.



Dr. Uvaydov works at Associated Dental Care Providers-Carondelet in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.