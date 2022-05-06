Dr. Sarah Uvaydov, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uvaydov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Uvaydov, DMD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Uvaydov, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
Locations
Associated Dental Care Tucson E Carondelet6565 E Carondelet Dr Ste 355, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 506-5032Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is gentle, fast and very patient.
About Dr. Sarah Uvaydov, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Uvaydov has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uvaydov accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Uvaydov using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Uvaydov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Uvaydov. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uvaydov.
