Overview of Dr. Sarah Vakkalanka, MD

Dr. Sarah Vakkalanka, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wright State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Vakkalanka works at Pacifica ENT in Huntington Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.