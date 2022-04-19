See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Sarah Varghese, MD

Internal Medicine
4.6 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Sarah Varghese, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They graduated from CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Virtua Willingboro Hospital, Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.

Dr. Varghese works at Virtua Sports Medicine in Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virtua Primary Care - Cherry Hill
    1 Brace Rd Ste B, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 375-6243
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Thyroid Goiter
VAP Lipid Testing
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Thyroid Goiter
VAP Lipid Testing
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency
Autoimmune Diseases
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cushing's Syndrome
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dyslipidemia
Goiter
Graves' Disease
Gynecomastia
Hashimoto's Disease
Heart Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypertension
Hyperthyroidism
Hypocalcemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypopituitarism
Hypothyroidism
Lipoprotein Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Polyneuropathy
Proteinuria
Sleep Apnea
Subacute Thyroiditis
Testicular Dysfunction
Testosterone Deficiency
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroiditis
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Vitamin D Deficiency
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 19, 2022
    She listens and is very thorough in explaining what steps she is taking in your care. She follows up personally.
    — Apr 19, 2022
    About Dr. Sarah Varghese, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1417182577
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virtua Willingboro Hospital
    • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
    • Virtua Vorhees Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarah Varghese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varghese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Varghese has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Varghese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Varghese works at Virtua Sports Medicine in Cherry Hill, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Varghese’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Varghese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varghese.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varghese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varghese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.