Dr. Sarah Vieta, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sarah Vieta, MD is a Dermatologist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University.

Dr. Vieta works at Pinehurst Skin Surgery Center, PLLC in Pinehurst, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Leg and Foot Ulcers and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pinehurst Skin Surgery Center Pllc
    289 Olmsted Blvd Ste 5, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 295-2945

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Sarah Vieta, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386791101
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Wake Forest University
    Medical Education

