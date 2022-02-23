Dr. Vieta accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarah Vieta, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Vieta, MD is a Dermatologist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University.
Locations
Pinehurst Skin Surgery Center Pllc289 Olmsted Blvd Ste 5, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 295-2945
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vieta is extremely thorough. She takes the time to explain things well and stays current with her medical practice. Having spent much of my time out in the sun from playing competitive golf on the LPGA to continuing my love for the outdoors, I want a Dermatologist who's just as invested in the care of my skin and provides me with peace-of-mind. Dr. Vieta is the best!
About Dr. Sarah Vieta, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1386791101
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vieta has seen patients for Bedsores, Leg and Foot Ulcers and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vieta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vieta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vieta.
