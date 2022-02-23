Overview

Dr. Sarah Vieta, MD is a Dermatologist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University.



Dr. Vieta works at Pinehurst Skin Surgery Center, PLLC in Pinehurst, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Leg and Foot Ulcers and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.