Dr. Sarah Viselli, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
3.8 (10)
Map Pin Small Westerville, OH
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sarah Viselli, DPM

Dr. Sarah Viselli, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel St. Ann's, OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Viselli works at Mount Carmel St. Ann's in Westerville, OH with other offices in Grove City, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Noblesville, IN and Tipton, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Viselli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Carmel St. Ann's
    500 S Cleveland Ave, Westerville, OH 43081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 885-8895
  2. 2
    Mount Carmel Health System
    5300 N Meadows Dr, Grove City, OH 43123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 885-8895
  3. 3
    Indiana Podiatry Group Inc
    7430 N Shadeland Ave Ste 290, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 841-7990
  4. 4
    Indiana Podiatry Group Inc
    325 Westfield Rd Ste B, Noblesville, IN 46060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 773-7787
  5. 5
    Indiana Podiatry Group
    410 Fairgrounds Rd, Tipton, IN 46072 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 773-7787

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Carmel East
  • Mount Carmel St. Ann's
  • OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital
  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 09, 2021
    Dr. Viselli is fantastic. She figured out my problem quickly after listening to me carefully and reviewing my x-rays. She started with the least invasive solution, which has helped tremendously. I highly recommend her, particularly for sports injuries. She is easy to talk to, no stress, and I have had two great appointments with her. She gives you alternatives and is mindful of your lifestyle and any downtime. I would not hesitate to recommend her to anyone, and all of the staff at this practice have been wonderful.
    Christie — Mar 09, 2021
    About Dr. Sarah Viselli, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1962715722
    Education & Certifications

    • Grant Medical Center
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • Allegheny College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarah Viselli, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Viselli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Viselli has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Viselli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Viselli has seen patients for Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Viselli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Viselli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Viselli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Viselli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Viselli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

