Dr. Sarah Vlach, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sarah Vlach, MD
Dr. Sarah Vlach, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vlach's Office Locations
- 1 2635 Channing Way, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 535-4343
- 2 2375 E Sunnyside Rd Ste A, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 535-4343
-
3
Rindfleisch Family Practice Pllc3155 Channing Way Ste A, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 535-4343
-
4
Teton Clinical Pharmacy Inc3101 Valencia Dr, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 535-4343
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Vlach. She has helped me with my medical issues and I could not be more appreciative for her services.
About Dr. Sarah Vlach, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1326002221
Education & Certifications
- L D S Hospital
- Mayo Medical School
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vlach has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vlach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vlach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Vlach. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vlach.
