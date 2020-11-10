Overview of Dr. Sarah Vollbracht, MD

Dr. Sarah Vollbracht, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Eastchester, NY.



Dr. Vollbracht works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - Primary Care & Specialty Care in Eastchester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.