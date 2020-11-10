Dr. Sarah Vollbracht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vollbracht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Vollbracht, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sarah Vollbracht, MD
Dr. Sarah Vollbracht, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Eastchester, NY.
Dr. Vollbracht works at
Dr. Vollbracht's Office Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - Primary Care & Specialty Care685 White Plains Rd, Eastchester, NY 10709 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She’s the best neurologist! She’s very smart and compassionate. Dr Vollbracht is the kind of doctor you know cares for her patients. She’s extremely patient and she has never made me feel like I didn’t matter. Any time I need her when my headaches are unbearable she always there. My headaches have changed my life completely. However know I have the care and support from Dr Vollbracht I never give up.
About Dr. Sarah Vollbracht, MD
- Neurology
- English
Dr. Vollbracht has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vollbracht accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Vollbracht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Vollbracht has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Vollbracht. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6.
