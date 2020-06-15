Dr. Sarah Von Biberstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Von Biberstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Von Biberstein, MD
Overview of Dr. Sarah Von Biberstein, MD
Dr. Sarah Von Biberstein, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They completed their residency with University Of Ct School Of Med
Dr. Von Biberstein works at
Dr. Von Biberstein's Office Locations
-
1
Wilmington Ear Nose & Throat Associates PA2311 DELANEY AVE, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 444-0259
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Von Biberstein?
She is very good and her diagnosis was perfect and the surgery she preformed for me improved my quality of life tremendously
About Dr. Sarah Von Biberstein, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1548221690
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ct School Of Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Von Biberstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Von Biberstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Von Biberstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Von Biberstein works at
Dr. Von Biberstein has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Von Biberstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Von Biberstein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Von Biberstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Von Biberstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Von Biberstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.