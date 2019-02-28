Dr. Sarah Warner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Warner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sarah Warner, MD
Dr. Sarah Warner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Erie, PA. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and is affiliated with Upmc Hamot.
Dr. Warner works at
Dr. Warner's Office Locations
-
1
Obgyn Associates of Erie PC100 Peach St Ste 300, Erie, PA 16507 Directions (814) 459-1851
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Hamot
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Warner?
Dr. Warner is very personable. She takes the time to listen and sincerely cares about her patients.
About Dr. Sarah Warner, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1669481131
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Warner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Warner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Warner works at
Dr. Warner has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Warner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Warner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.