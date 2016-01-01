Dr. Wells Slechta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarah Wells Slechta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sarah Wells Slechta, MD
Dr. Sarah Wells Slechta, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Dr. Wells Slechta works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wells Slechta's Office Locations
-
1
Pisgah Institute158 Zillicoa St, Asheville, NC 28801 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wells Slechta?
About Dr. Sarah Wells Slechta, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1760600548
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wells Slechta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wells Slechta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wells Slechta works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wells Slechta. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wells Slechta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wells Slechta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wells Slechta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.