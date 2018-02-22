Overview of Dr. Sarah Wheat, DO

Dr. Sarah Wheat, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clemson, SC.



Dr. Wheat works at AnMed OBGYN - Clemson in Clemson, SC with other offices in Anderson, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.