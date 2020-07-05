Overview of Dr. Sarah Whitehead, MD

Dr. Sarah Whitehead, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Whitehead works at Paris View Family Practice in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.