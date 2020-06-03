Dr. Sarah Wicklund, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wicklund is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Wicklund, MD
Overview of Dr. Sarah Wicklund, MD
Dr. Sarah Wicklund, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Illinois.
Dr. Wicklund works at
Dr. Wicklund's Office Locations
Mindfully Integrated Health Pllc8585 E Hartford Dr Ste 103, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (480) 562-6600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Self Pay
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Felt very comfortable with her and confident in her recommendations.
About Dr. Sarah Wicklund, MD
- Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1629241179
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Wisconsin|Medical College Of Wisconsin
- University of Illinois
- Psychiatry
Dr. Wicklund accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wicklund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wicklund. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wicklund.
