Dr. Sarah Wiese, MD
Overview of Dr. Sarah Wiese, MD
Dr. Sarah Wiese, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Williamsville, NY.
Dr. Wiese's Office Locations
Audubon Women's Medical Associates, PC2240 N Forest Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 639-4034Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Humana
- Independent Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Univera Healthcare
Ratings & Reviews
I haven’t personally seen her, but my daughter has and I’ve worked with her! She is a exceptional provider who is very knowledgeable and extremely well educated and trained ! She cared for my daughter after a extremely rough pregnancy and delivery and met my expectations as a MBU nurse! Has given her exceptional care! And I when working with her have seen her display her exceptional education and training!
About Dr. Sarah Wiese, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiese accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiese. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.