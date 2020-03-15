Dr. Sarah Winter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Winter, MD
Overview of Dr. Sarah Winter, MD
Dr. Sarah Winter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Champaign, IL. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Winter's Office Locations
Christie Clinic on University101 W University Ave, Champaign, IL 61820 Directions (217) 366-1255
HSHS Medical Group Benefi Center for Women - Decatur544 W Pershing Rd, Decatur, IL 62526 Directions (217) 872-2400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Decatur Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
What a Amazing Doctor, Very Down To Earth. Takes all the time you need. Explains issues to where you can understand what is goin on. This was the first time I’ve felt very comfortable in the personal part of the exam with a doctor, even with women doctors in the past. She did my surgery and I had no problems other than a little more pain than expected due to my job. When I just dropped in to let them know, she was more than willing to see me in her busy day. Some of the staff can be unfriendly, but don’t that stop you from a GREAT Doctor...
About Dr. Sarah Winter, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1316258056
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Hospital St Louis
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Loyola University Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Winter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.