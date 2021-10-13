Overview of Dr. Sarah Wong, MD

Dr. Sarah Wong, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Wong works at Advanced Laparoscopic Association in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.