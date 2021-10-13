Dr. Sarah Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Wong, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.
Advanced Laparoscopic Association81 E State Rt 4 Ste 401, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 646-1121Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- QualCare
She is great did great job on my surgery! Nice person also
- General Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Hackensack Regional Medical Center
- Baystate Medical Center
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- General Surgery
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
