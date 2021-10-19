See All Neurosurgeons in Kansas City, KS
Dr. Sarah Woodrow, MD

Neurosurgery
3.9 (9)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Sarah Woodrow, MD

Dr. Sarah Woodrow, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They graduated from University of Toronto and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Woodrow works at The University of Kansas Hospital Neurosurgery in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Overland Park, KS and North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of North Kansas City Hospital
These providers are on the medical staff of North Kansas City Hospital.

Dr. Woodrow's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The University of Kansas Hospital Neurosurgery
    3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-6122
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Indian Creek
    10730 Nall Ave, Overland Park, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
  3. 3
    Kansas University Neurological Surgery
    2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 405, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 474-6655

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Akron General Medical Center
  • Cleveland Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylarthropathy Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Tumor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tumor
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sarah Woodrow, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1306077854
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University Miami-Jackson Memorial Hospital
    • University of Toronto
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Woodrow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Woodrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Woodrow has seen patients for Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woodrow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodrow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodrow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodrow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodrow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

