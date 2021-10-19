Dr. Woodrow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarah Woodrow, MD
Overview of Dr. Sarah Woodrow, MD
Dr. Sarah Woodrow, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They graduated from University of Toronto and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Woodrow works at
Dr. Woodrow's Office Locations
-
1
The University of Kansas Hospital Neurosurgery3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-6122Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Indian Creek10730 Nall Ave, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
3
Kansas University Neurological Surgery2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 405, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions (816) 474-6655
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Woodrow?
Dr. Woodrow is a true specialists with an impeccable work ethic. I felt I was in the right hands for a huge back procedure.
About Dr. Sarah Woodrow, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1306077854
Education & Certifications
- University Miami-Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Toronto
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woodrow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woodrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woodrow works at
Dr. Woodrow has seen patients for Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woodrow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodrow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodrow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodrow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodrow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.