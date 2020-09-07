See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Lincoln, RI
Dr. Sarah Xavier, DO

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.6 (14)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sarah Xavier, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Lincoln, RI. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Xavier works at Lincoln Psychiatric Services in Lincoln, RI with other offices in East Greenwich, RI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lincoln Psychiatric Services
    652 George Washington Hwy, Lincoln, RI 02865 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 334-1830
  2. 2
    Wellness Psychiatric Services- East Greenwich Office
    110 Main St Ste 306, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 229-2600

Ratings & Reviews
3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Sarah Xavier, DO

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 23 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1518942267
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Hospital Of St Raphael
Medical Education
  • University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
