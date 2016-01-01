Dr. Sarah Yagerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yagerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Yagerman, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Yagerman, MD is a Dermatologist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Yagerman works at
Locations
1
Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center760 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11206 Directions (718) 963-2439Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
2
Upper West Side Dermatology PC277 W End Ave Apt 1B, New York, NY 10023 Directions (212) 769-0069
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sarah Yagerman, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1568873628
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yagerman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yagerman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yagerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yagerman works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Yagerman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yagerman.
