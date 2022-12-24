Overview of Dr. Sarah Yu, MD

Dr. Sarah Yu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY.



Dr. Yu works at Obstetrics and Gynecology (East 80th Street) in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.