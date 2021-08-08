Dr. Saral Mehra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saral Mehra, MD
Overview of Dr. Saral Mehra, MD
Dr. Saral Mehra, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Tracheal Surgery and Oral Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehra's Office Locations
- 1 5520 Park Ave Fl 1, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 200-4622
Radiology and Biomedical Imaging - New Haven - Yale Physicians Building800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 785-4862Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Yale University School of Medicine333 Cedar St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 785-4862Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Yale New Haven Hospital20 York St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 200-4622Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Lawrence and Memorial Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mehra is the epitome of a highly skilled, gifted surgeon. He is also an incredibly caring, compassionate human being. Dr. Mehra continues treating me for Squamous Cell Skin Cancer of the face and neck. I'm very fortunate to be Dr.Mehra's patient.
About Dr. Saral Mehra, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1841458957
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehra has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehra has seen patients for Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Tracheal Surgery and Oral Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.