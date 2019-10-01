Dr. Saramati Krishna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saramati Krishna, MD
Overview of Dr. Saramati Krishna, MD
Dr. Saramati Krishna, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Krishna's Office Locations
Northwest Women's Clinic11750 SW Barnes Rd Ste 300, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 416-9922
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been with Dr.Saramati Krishna for many years and she is fantastic! I don’t know anyone who ‘loves’ going to the gynecologist but she instantly sets me at ease with her smile and kind demeanor. She really listens and is very easy to talk with. I truly appreciate the time she spends explaining things. She’s brilliant and it shows. I’ve never met a doctor who cares so much about my health and over all well-being. I trust her completely in anything and everything. I highly recommend Dr. Krishna to anyone that wants excellent personalized health care. I also couldn’t write this review without saying that her assistant Grace is the best thing since sliced bread and she’s also a big reason my experiences is so great. You both are amazing women - Thank you !
About Dr. Saramati Krishna, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krishna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krishna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krishna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Krishna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krishna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krishna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.