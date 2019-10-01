Overview of Dr. Saramati Krishna, MD

Dr. Saramati Krishna, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Krishna works at Northwest Women's Clinic in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.