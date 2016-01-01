Dr. Bhalla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saranga Bhalla, DO
Overview
Dr. Saranga Bhalla, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Skillman, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology.

Locations
- 1 9 Tamarack Cir, Skillman, NJ 08558 Directions (609) 285-5851
- 2 357 Nassau St, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 285-5851
- 3 20 Nassau St Ste 100-A, Princeton, NJ 08542 Directions (732) 991-2826
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Saranga Bhalla, DO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1154543023
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhalla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhalla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhalla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhalla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.