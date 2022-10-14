Overview of Dr. Saranya Balasubramaniam, MD

Dr. Saranya Balasubramaniam, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fontana, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA.



Dr. Balasubramaniam works at West Point Medical Group in Fontana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.