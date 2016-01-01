Overview of Dr. Sarasavani Jayaram, MD

Dr. Sarasavani Jayaram, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Jayaram works at R.g. Medical PC in Bronx, NY with other offices in Yonkers, NY and White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.