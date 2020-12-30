Dr. Sarasija Nagella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarasija Nagella, MD
Overview of Dr. Sarasija Nagella, MD
Dr. Sarasija Nagella, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.
Dr. Nagella works at
Dr. Nagella's Office Locations
-
1
Women's Care Florida515 S Kings Ave Ste 3100, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 649-5052Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Women's Care of Brandon13123 Kings Lake Dr Unit 102, Gibsonton, FL 33534 Directions (813) 649-5394Wednesday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Women's Care Florida - Plant City2108 Thonotosassa Rd Ste 400, Plant City, FL 33563 Directions (813) 649-5048
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nagella?
Very nice and professional
About Dr. Sarasija Nagella, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Telugu
- 1750672895
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nagella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nagella works at
Dr. Nagella speaks Hindi, Spanish and Telugu.
Dr. Nagella has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.