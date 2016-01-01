Overview of Dr. Sarat Kuchipudi, MD

Dr. Sarat Kuchipudi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Saint Marys, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Kakatiya Medical College and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin, Grand Lake Health System and Mercer County Community Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.