See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Sarat Kunapuli, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Sarat Kunapuli, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (23)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sarat Kunapuli, DO

Dr. Sarat Kunapuli, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Coffeyville Regional Medical Center, Oklahoma Surgical Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Kunapuli works at Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma in Tulsa, OK with other offices in Owasso, OK, Claremore, OK, Broken Arrow, OK and McAlester, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee), Avascular Necrosis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Kunapuli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma
    2488 E 81st St Ste 290, Tulsa, OK 74137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 494-2665
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma - Owasso
    13720 E 86th St N Ste 100, Owasso, OK 74055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 272-9515
  3. 3
    Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma - Claremore
    1071 W Blue Starr Dr Ste 105, Claremore, OK 74017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 341-0600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Broken Arrow
    1130 E Lansing St, Broken Arrow, OK 74012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 994-4496
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
  5. 5
    McAlester
    1609 N Strong Blvd, McAlester, OK 74501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 283-3662

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Coffeyville Regional Medical Center
  • Oklahoma Surgical Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Avascular Necrosis
Joint Pain
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Avascular Necrosis
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kunapuli?

    May 25, 2022
    I felt confident with dr kunapuli when he walked in the room. He wasn’t in a hurry and was very kind and listened to me. He was an excellent surgeon
    Ann m — May 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sarat Kunapuli, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sarat Kunapuli, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kunapuli to family and friends

    Dr. Kunapuli's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kunapuli

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sarat Kunapuli, DO.

    About Dr. Sarat Kunapuli, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295932978
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • William Beaumont Health System
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • McLaren Greater Lansing/ Michigan State University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Oklahoma State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • The University of Oklahoma
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarat Kunapuli, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kunapuli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kunapuli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kunapuli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kunapuli has seen patients for Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee), Avascular Necrosis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kunapuli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kunapuli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kunapuli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kunapuli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kunapuli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sarat Kunapuli, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.