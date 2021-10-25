Dr. Sarat Susarla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Susarla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarat Susarla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sarat Susarla, MD
Dr. Sarat Susarla, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital, Texas Children's Hospital and The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Dr. Susarla works at
Dr. Susarla's Office Locations
Sugar Land Family Practice PA1111 Highway 6 Ste 100, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (713) 464-4107Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pm
Neurology and Sleep Specialists902 Frostwood Dr Ste 210, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 464-4107Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 3:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Houston Specialty Clinic21700 Kingsland Blvd Ste 102, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (713) 464-4107
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
- Texas Children's Hospital
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I love the way Dr. Susarla talks to my daughter with respect and involves her in her care. He has managed to control my daughter’s asthma and my sleep apnea. He is compassionate and patient and almost always on time. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Sarat Susarla, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- 1356515829
Education & Certifications
- Texas Children's Hospital Baylor Com
- Arnold Palmer Hospital - Orlando Regional Healthcare
- Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and Women
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Pediatric Pulmonology
