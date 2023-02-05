Dr. Karuppiah has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saravanan Karuppiah, MD
Overview of Dr. Saravanan Karuppiah, MD
Dr. Saravanan Karuppiah, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in The Villages, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.
Dr. Karuppiah works at
Dr. Karuppiah's Office Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at The Oaks8550 NE 138th Ln Bldg 400, The Villages, FL 32159 Directions (352) 674-4135
AdventHealth Medical Group Neurological Surgery at Ocala304 Sw 15th St, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 401-8817
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
As promised, but better than expected. Total communication and understanding. Like dealing with a long time good friend. Answered all questions clearly and willingly, just a real nice guy.
About Dr. Saravanan Karuppiah, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Tamil
- 1821249277
Education & Certifications
- Creighton University School of Medicine
Dr. Karuppiah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karuppiah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karuppiah has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spine Deformities and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karuppiah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Karuppiah speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Tamil.
215 patients have reviewed Dr. Karuppiah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karuppiah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karuppiah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karuppiah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.