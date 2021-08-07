See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Odessa, TX
Dr. Saravanaraja Muthusamy, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Saravanaraja Muthusamy, MD

Dr. Saravanaraja Muthusamy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Odessa, TX. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Odessa Regional Medical Center and Scenic Mountain Medical Center.

Dr. Muthusamy works at Steward Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center in Odessa, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Muthusamy's Office Locations

    Steward Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center
    7101 Eastridge Rd, Odessa, TX 79765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (432) 366-0066

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Odessa Regional Medical Center
  • Scenic Mountain Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Saravanaraja Muthusamy, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770864399
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saravanaraja Muthusamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muthusamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Muthusamy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Muthusamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Muthusamy works at Steward Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center in Odessa, TX. View the full address on Dr. Muthusamy’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Muthusamy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muthusamy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muthusamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muthusamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

