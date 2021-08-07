Dr. Saravanaraja Muthusamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muthusamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saravanaraja Muthusamy, MD
Overview of Dr. Saravanaraja Muthusamy, MD
Dr. Saravanaraja Muthusamy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Odessa, TX. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Odessa Regional Medical Center and Scenic Mountain Medical Center.
Dr. Muthusamy's Office Locations
Steward Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center7101 Eastridge Rd, Odessa, TX 79765 Directions (432) 366-0066
Hospital Affiliations
- Odessa Regional Medical Center
- Scenic Mountain Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very satisfied with my appointment with Dr. Muthusamy. He communicated well with me and provided useful information about my ailment. There w2as a delay in seeing the doctor, due to the press of patients and, I expect, his explanations of their issues.
About Dr. Saravanaraja Muthusamy, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1770864399
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muthusamy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muthusamy accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muthusamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Muthusamy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muthusamy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muthusamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muthusamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.