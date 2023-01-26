Dr. Sarbjot Dulai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dulai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarbjot Dulai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sarbjot Dulai, MD
Dr. Sarbjot Dulai, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lansdowne, VA. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center, Reston Hospital Center and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Dr. Dulai's Office Locations
Neurology Associates PC19415 Deerfield Ave Ste 310, Lansdowne, VA 20176 Directions (571) 410-4096
Hospital Affiliations
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Based on some of the online reviews I was somewhat hesitant to keep my appointment. But Dr. Dulai was highly recommended by my PCP. I'm glad that I went. The office staff could not have been better. Dr. Dulai took the time to listen to me and put my mind at ease. He explained everything in detail. I recommend Dr. Dulai without any reservations.
About Dr. Sarbjot Dulai, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1013992593
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Virginia
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Dulai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dulai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dulai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dulai has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dulai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Dulai. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dulai.
