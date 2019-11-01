Dr. Sarbpaul Bhalla, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarbpaul Bhalla, MB BS
Dr. Sarbpaul Bhalla, MB BS is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Punjab Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Sarbpaul S Bhalla MD A Medical Corporation3610 Long Beach Blvd Ste 202, Long Beach, CA 90807 Directions (562) 427-8119
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Dr. Bhalla performed surgery (twice) on my shattered clavicle. Two surgeries were required because he quite literally had to humpty dumpty five pieces back into one with the help of a plate and pins. Without surgery my left shoulder would have permanently been lower than my right. It's been years since he performed the surgery and my frankin-clavicle continues to hold up to whatever my life brings.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1013002625
- Punjab Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Bhalla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhalla accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhalla has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhalla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhalla speaks Hindi.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhalla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhalla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhalla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhalla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.